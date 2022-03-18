Choose One Player You Would Recall From Retirement (Pictures)

The world has been privileged to see legends play the round-leather game. In their prime, most of these players were a delight to watch.

Some of them were defenders who were rock-solid at the heart of the defence while others were midfielders who mastered the sublime art of pulling the strings from the center of the park.

Others were fiery strikers who were always at the right position at the right time, thereby being a thorn in the defenders flesh. Of course, they also gave the goalkeepers a run for their money.

Most of these players hit their prime before the Arab-Money intervention in mainstream football.

Let me put it to you. Pick one player from the frame who you’d like to see dazzle on the green-turf again.

As for me, I’d go for my all-time GOAT, Ronaldinho Gaucho.

PS: Kindly mention the player’s name in case the image is not shown in this post.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...