Chukwueze & Teammates Celebrate Villareal’s Thrashing Of Juventus

Villarreal stunned Juventus with three late goals to win 3-0 in Turin (4-1 on aggregate) and reach the Champions League quarter-final.

Goals from Gerard Moreno (78 pen), Pau Torres (85) and Arnaut Danjuma (90+2 pen) sent last season’s Europa League winners through to the last eight for the first time since 2009.

Opta stats – Emery’s first CL knockout win

Juventus have been eliminated in the round of 16 in all the last three editions of the Champions League, as many times as in the previous 10 participations at this stage of the tournament.

Villarreal manager Unai Emery has progressed from a tie in the knockout stages of the Champions League for the first time, having previously been eliminated in the round of 16 in each of his previous three attempts (with Valencia in 2010-11 and PSG in 2016-17 and 2017-18).

Gerard Moreno has either scored or assisted in all four of his appearances for Villarreal in the Champions League this season, scoring twice and providing three assists in total.

For the first time, Villarreal have scored three goals in a Champions League knockout stage match.



Villarreal CF joins Real Madrid, SL Benfica, Bayern Munchen, Atletico de Madrid, Liverpool, Manchester City, and holders Chelsea FC in the last 8. Draws will hold on Friday @ 11am GMT.

Chukwueze was introduced in the 65th minute for Yeremy Pino.

See how Chukwueze and Serge Aurier rocked the Naija vibes in the dressing room.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MBVbiLbzydc

