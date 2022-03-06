Church Youths And Premarital Sex!

Hebrews 13:4, “Marriage is honorable among all, and the bed undefiled; but fornicators and adulterers God will judge.”

Practical suggestions to avoid temptation

The following aren’t so much rules, as they are wise advice. If you are waiting until marriage for sex, then these bits of wisdom could help you to steer clear of making a mistake that you’re sure to regret.

1. For a start, don’t do anything which would make others assume that you are sleeping together. In other words, don’t stay over in the same house or room. Don’t take overnight trips together without other people.

2. Set a curfew for yourselves and be accountable to other people for keeping it.

3. Talk about your plans to wait until marriage together. Work out what might be a difficulty for you to stay pure – be realistic & pray about your decision. ask others to pray for you too.

4. Keep physical touch to a minimum. It’s generally wise to avoid touching skin below the neck and above the knee.

5. Be committed to holy lifestyle and stay away from friends that would not see sex before marriage a big deal.

6. Recognise any potentially difficult situations and stay away from them or change them. You might even consider not watching romantic films or TV together.

7. If you’re old enough, get married soon. Why wait for years if you know you want to be together? However, be aware of your age and the advice of other people who love you and know you. 20 or 21 just may be too young to marry, or it may not. It depends on how mature you are. Advice from parents, pastors, and friends will help you work this out.

8. Do not cohabit.

