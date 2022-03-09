No fewer than 20 lawyers have indicated interest to defend the suspended DCP Abba Kyari in a suit filed by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency.

A legal practitioner, Musa Shafiu, speaking on behalf of other lawyers, told newsmen on Wednesday, NAN reported.

According to Shafiu, the team is made up of four Senior Advocates of Nigeria.

The lawyer said the decision to defend the suspended cop was premised on the meritorious sacrifices he had made for the country in the area of security.

Shafiu recalled that the “DCP Abba Kyari, in a motion filed before Justice Inyang Ekwo of Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, denied the allegation linking him to an international drug cartel by the NDLEA,” saying Kyari “was ready to appear in court to answer” any case against him, as he was purportedly charged “on a trumped-up allegation without sufficient proof.”

He further said Kyari had distinguished himself, serving his father’s land as a dutiful police officer, having arrested many high-profile criminals across the country, noting that his “good works and dedication to the country is far more than his shortcomings.”

The NDLEA, through its Director of Prosecution and Legal Services, Mr Joseph Sunday, had on Monday arraigned the suspended supercop, alongside six accomplices, on eight counts bothering on drug trafficking.

Although Kyari pleaded ‘not guilty’ to the charges levelled against him, the court had adjourned the case to March 14 for further hearing on the matter.



https://punchng.com/cocaine-ring-20-lawyers-vow-to-defend-abba-kyari/

