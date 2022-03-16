Comedian’s Wife Reminds Him Of His Journey In Abuja 9 Years Ago With A Gift (Photos)

*WEDDING ANNIVERSARY: MC Bob Who Came To Play Trumpet 9 Years Ago In Abuja But Later Turned Comedian Gets Surprise Music Instruments From Wife*

WOW!! Watch video

https://fb.watch/bM3JHyt6-i/

An Abuja based comedian, MC Bob has been reminded of his earlier calling, by his wife as she surprises him with the gift of a brand new trumpet at their wedding anniversary.

MC Bob in a viral video said what brought him to Abuja about nine years ago was to play trumpet in a church but he ended up a comedian and one of the leading entertainers in the nation’s capital.

He expressed gratitude to his wife for reminding him of his little beginning with the brand new trumpet.

The entertainer also expressed gratitude to God for establishing him in Abuja in the midst of many with similar talents.

He assured his wife that the music instrument is well appreciated and not taken for granted.

To be sure he still understands the rudiment of the art, he tested the brand new music instrument with a popular Yoruba gospel song as he puts on a hand glove that came along with the trumpet.

Recently, he hosted friends and colleagues during the dedication of his son Prince Jesse Anasi Bob at CCI Abuja. The reception which took place at 3JS Hotel in Utako Abuja had in attendance Nollywood stars, top comedians, musicians, models and beauty queens.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...