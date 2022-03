Conditions Keeping Ex-Governor Obiano In EFCC Custody — Vanguard

The former governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano, has been admitted to administrative bail by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission but he cannot leave detention until he meets certain conditions slammed on him by the anti-graft agency.

Finding by Vanguard indicates that the former APGA bigwig has been ordered to produce two directors on grade level 17 in the Federal Civil service as one of the conditions for him to regain freedom, even temporarily.

Another condition slammed on the former Anambra CEO, is that the two Federal directors must be landlords in Maitama, Asokoro or the Wuse district of Abuja.

Although Obiano’s travel documents might have also been withheld to stop him from fleeing the country until investigation over his tenure is over, Vanguard could not confirm from the agency as at the time of filing the report whether the documents had been taken away.

Having been detained shortly after his handing over the reins of power last Thursday, Chief Obiano is gradually edging towards being freed from EFCC’S custody.

The agency claims Obiano spent N37 billion as a security vote and another N5 billion from SURE-P.

The anti-graft agency wants the former governor to shed more light on the N42 billion public fund.

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/03/revealed-conditions-keeping-ex-governor-obiano-in-efcc-custody-findings/

