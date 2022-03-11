Constituents Stone Oyo Assembly Majority Leader, Sanjo Adedoyin

Constituents attack Oyo Majority Leader, wife, supporters in Ogbomoso

By Yinka Adeniran,

The Majority Leader of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Sanjo Adedoyin, his wife and some of his supporters were on Tuesday attacked by constituents.

The attack occurred during the Ogbomoso South Local Government meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The lawmaker said the attack was the handiwork of some perceived political enemies.

He urged his supporters not to retaliate, saying they should allow peace to reign.

Sources said the meeting, which holds fortnightly, was held at Methodist Primary School, Arowomole, Ogbomoso. It turned riotous when the lawmaker tried to enter the venue.

A source, who is a member of the party, said Adedoyin attracted the wrath and anger of the youth in the constituency as a result of his neglect of members since his emergence as a lawmaker and the majority leader.

Adedoyin, popularly called Sanjay, was also accused of locking the party’s local government secretariat, owing to the perceived feud between Governor Seyi Makinde and former Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Mulikat Akande-Adeola.

He was said to have been playing loyalty card to the ex-House leader, which Akande-Adeola had dissociated herself from.

The Nation learnt that trouble started when the party leaders at the local government level had to look for another space to be used as a secretariat.

Adedoyin said his wife was not attacked, but was on the scene of the incident.

He confirmed that he was injured after he was stoned at a very close range.

Adedoyin said the leadership issue that rocked the recent party primary necessitated the decision to close the secretariat, adding that it was collectively agreed that another office should be secured.



