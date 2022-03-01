Constitutional Amendment: House Of Reps Begins Voting

House of Representatives begin voting in the latest attempt at amending the 1999 Constitution. There are 68 proposed amendments which members are expected to vote on.

About 290 members are present.

A Bill for An Act to alter the Constitution of the FRN, 1999 to abrogate State Joint LG Acct & provide for a special account into which shall be paid all allocations due to LG Councils from the Federation Account & from the Govt of the State and for related matters

The Ayes have it

A Bill For An Act to alter the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to establish Local Government Councils as tier of government and guarantee their democratic existence, tenure; and for related matters

The Ayes have it

A Bill For An Act to alter the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to change the names of Afikpo North and Afikpo South Local Government Areas; and for related matters.

240 Ayes. The Ayes have it.

A Bill for An Act to alter the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to change the name of Kunchi Local Government Area; and for related matters.

267 Ayes. The Ayes have it.

A Bill For An Act to alter the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to change the names of Egbado North and Egbado South Local Government Areas; and for related matters.

Ayes have it.

A Bill for An Act to alter the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to change the name of Barikin Ladi Local Government Area; and for related matters.

Ayes 202

Nay 79

Bill failed.

A Bill For An Act to alter the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to correct the name of Atigbo Local Government Area; and for related matters.

Ayes 245

Nays 16

Ayes have it

A Bill for An Act to alter the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to correct the name of Obia/Akpor Local Government Area; and for related matters.

Ayes 252

Nays 24

Ayes have it

Financial Autonomy of the State Legislatures and State Judiciary

An Act to alter the Constitution of the Fed Rep.of Nigeria, 1999 to provide for the Financial Independence of State Houses of Assembly and State Judiciary; & for related matters.

Ayes 286

Nays 1

Ayes have it

A Bill For An Act to alter the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to compel persons to obey or comply with legislative summon; and for related matters.

The Ayes have it

A Bill for an Act to alter the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to regulate the first session and inauguration of members-elect of the National and State Houses of Assembly; and for related matters.

287 Ayes.

The Ayes have it

Procedure for Overriding Presidential Veto in Constitutional Alteration

A Bill for an Act to provide for the procedure for passing a Constitution Alteration Bill where the President withholds assent; and for related matters.

Ayes 284

Nays 10

The ammendment failed.

A Bill For An Act to alter the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to provide the procedure for overriding executive veto in respect of money Bills; and for related matters.

Ayes have it

