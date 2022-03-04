Constitutional Amendment: National Assembly Disgraced Our Women – Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has berated the National Assembly for failing to approve the bills seeking to ensure gender equality in Nigeria.

He also blamed the Presidency for failing to help the women achieve their goal during the constitutional amendment process.

The Governor accused the National Assembly of disgracing the women even after the wives of the president and Vice president attended their plenary sessions to solicit support for the bills.

He was speaking during the commissioning of the Ahoada Odiemerenyi-Ihugbogo- Odieke road in Ahoada East Local Government of the state on Friday.

Governor Wike noted that in Rivers State, the Peoples Democratic Party made it a policy for women to produce the council vice chairmen and at least five councillors seats in each local government area of the state, adding that the APC could have done the same at the federal level.

He said “when I saw our wives, women being disgraced, it has never happened anywhere; where the wives of the president and the vice president will go to the plenary session of the National Assembly to lobby them to at least help the women.

“The party promised them, the same party failed them. Nothing for women.

“We don’t need to go and lobby the state Assembly or our party, it is a matter of leadership. Our party controls the state and what we say will be will be, so also the APC-controlled National Assembly.

“If the president was in support of this, there is no way they would have disgraced the women. Such a shameful thing”.



Source: https://dailypost.ng/2022/03/04/constitutional-amendment-national-assembly-disgraced-our-women-gov-wike/

