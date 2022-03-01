Constitutional Amendment: Senate Begins Voting

95 Senators are present.

1. A Bill for An Act to alter the Constitution of the FRN, 1999 to abrogate State Joint LG Acct & provide for a special account into which shall be paid all allocations due to LG Councils from the Federation Account & from the Govt of d State& for related matters

Yes – 92

No – 2

Abstain – 0

Total: 94

The Bill is passed

2. A Bill For An Act to alter the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to establish Local Government Councils as tier of government and guarantee their democratic existence, tenure; and for related matters.

Yes – 88

No – 4

Abstain – 0

Total – 94

This Bill is passed

3. A Bill For An Act to alter the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to change the names of Afikpo North and Afikpo South Local Government Areas; and for related matters.

Yes – 90

No – 2

Abstain – 1

Total – 93

This Bill is passed!

4. A Bill for An Act to alter the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to change the name of Kunchi Local Government Area of Kano State; and for related matters.

Yes – 89

No – 0

Abstain – 1

Total – 90

This Bill is passed!

5. A Bill For An Act to alter the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to change the names of Egbado North and Egbado South Local Government Areas; and for related matters.

Yes – 93

No – 2

Abstain – 0

Total – 95

This Bill is passed!

6. A Bill for An Act to alter the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to change the name of Barikin Ladi Local Government Area; and for related.

Yes – 67

No – 26

Abstain – 0

Total – 93

This Bill failed to pass!

7. A Bill For An Act to alter the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to correct the name of Atigbo Local Government Area of Oyo State; and for related matters.

Yes – 79

No – 15

Abstain – 0

Total – 94

The Bill failed is Passed!

8. A Bill for An Act to alter the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to correct the name of Obia/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State; and for related matters.

Yes – 91

No – 2

Abstain – 0

Total – 93

The Bill is Passed!

9. Act to alter the Constitution of the Fed Rep.of Nigeria, 1999 to provide for the Financial Independence of State Houses of Assembly and State Judiciary; & for related matters.

Yes – 83

No – 1

Abstain – 0

Total – 84

The Bill is Passed!

10. A Bill For An Act to alter the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to compel persons to obey or comply with legislative summon; and for related matters.

Yes – 89

No – 5

Abstain – 0

Total – 94

The Bill is Passed!

11. A Bill for an Act to alter the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to regulate the first session and inauguration of members-elect of the National and State Houses of Assembly; and for related matters.

Yes – 86

No – 5

Abstain – 0

Total – 91

The Bill is Passed!

12. Institutionalization of the legislative bureaucracy in the Constitution. Simply National Assembly Service Commission, State House of Assembly Service Commission.

Yes – 93

No – 0

Abstain – 0

Total – 93

The Bill is Passed!

13. A Bill for an Act to Provide for the Procedure for passing a Constitution Alteration Bill where the President withhold Assent; and for Related Matters.

Yes – 79

No – 6

Abstain – 1

Total – 86

The Bill failed to pass.

14. A Bill For An Act to alter the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to provide the procedure for overriding executive veto in respect of money Bills; and for related matters.

Yes – 44

No – 39

Abstain – 0

The Bill failed to Pass!

15. A Bill for an Act to alter the 1999 Constitution, to provide for the procedure of removing presiding officers of the legislature; and for related matters.

Yes – 62

No – 28

Abstain – 0

Total: 90

The Bill failed to Pass!

16. A Bill for An Act to alter the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to provide pension for Presiding Officers of the National Assembly and State Houses of Assembly; and for related matters.

The Bill failed to Pass!

17. A Bill For an Act to alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to establish the Federal Revenue Court and the Revenue Court of a State; and for related matters.

Yes – 45

No – 38

Abstain – 0

Total: 83

The Bill failed to Pass!

18. A Bill for an Act to Alter the Provision of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Further Strengthen the Judiciary for Timely Dispensation of Justice; and for Related Matters.

Yes – 68

No – 7

Abstain – 1

Total: 76

The Bill failed to Pass!

19. A Bill For an Act to alter Constitution of the FRN, 1999 to provide timelines within which civil & criminal cases are heard & determined at trial&appellate courts in order to eliminate unnecessary delay in justice admin& delivery;&for related matters.

Yes – 49

No – 31

Abstain – 31

Total: 81

The Bill failed to Pass!

20. A Bill for An Act to alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to ensure uniformity in the retirement age & pension rights of judicial officers of superior courts of record…

Yes – 90

No – 3

Abstain – 0

Total: 93

The Bill is Passed!

21. A Bill for an Act to Alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Delete the Reference to the Provisions of the Criminal Code, Penal Code, Criminal Procedure Act, Criminal Procedure Code or Evidence Act; and for Related Matters.

Yes – 93

No – 1

Abstain – 0

Total: 94

The Bill is Passed!

22. A Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Exclude the Period of Intervening Events in the Computation of Time for Determining Pre-election Petitions, Election Petitions & Appeals therefrom; & for Related Matters

Yes – 89

No – 4

Abstain – 0

Total: 93

The Bill is Passed!

23. A Bill for an Act to Alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to allow Court or Tribunal Proceedings to be Conducted remotely, Virtually, Online or through any Media Platform or Technological Innovation; and for Related Matters.

Yes – 62

No – 24

Abstain – 3

Total: 79

The Bill failed to Passed!

24. A Bill for an Act to Alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Expand the Interpretation of Judicial Office to include Courts or Tribunals created by an Act of the National Assembly or a State House of Assembly; and for Related Matters.

Yes – 81

No – 7

Abstain – 1

Total: 89

The Bill is Passed!

25. A Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to provide for the Post Call Qualification of the Secretary of the National Judicial Council; and for Related Matters.

Yes – 87

No – 2

Abstain – 1

Total: 90

The Bill is Passed!

