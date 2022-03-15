Contract Staff In An Insurance Company Or A Restaurant Management Trainee?

Good morning Nairaland.

Please I need your advice right now.

Last year I got a job in an insurance company through an outsourcing firm, Although the company is doing well but the pay is low(below 100k).
Recently, I applied for a job online and later found out is a position of a RESTAURANT MANAGEMENT TRAINEE.
Should I let go of my current job and go with the new one? Or I continue with my job and forfirt the new one?

However, my current job is in Lagos and the stress is much so I thought to get a new job outside Lagos because life here in Lagos is crazy with traffic.

Please kindly advise a brother before taking a wrong decision.

Regards.

