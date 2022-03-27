Convention: 77 Newly Elected APC National Officials (Full List)

The ruling All Progressives Congress held its elective national convention from March 26 to March 27 ahead of the 2023 general elections.

During the convention, 77 national officers emerged, with Abdullahi Adamu becoming the National Chairman of the party.

Adamu emerged after six other aspirants stepped down.

Here is a complete list of the 77 newly elected national officers of APC after their 2022 national convention.

They emerged Saturday night via a consensus list adopted by the governors of the party.

National Officials:

1. National Chairman – Senator Abdullahi Adamu: (Nasarawa State)

2. Deputy National Chairman (North): Sen. Abubakar Kyari (Boro State)

3. Deputy National Chairman (South): Chief Emma Eneukwu (Enugu State)

4. National Secretary: Otunba lyiola Omisore (Osun State)

5. Deputy National Secretary: Fetus Fuanter (Plateau State)

6. National Vice Chairman: (North-Central): Muhazu Bawa Rijau (Niger State)

7. National Vice Chairman (North-East): Mustapha Salihu (Adamawa State)

8. National Vice Chairman (North-West): Salihu Lukman (Kaduna State)

9. National Vice Chairman (South-East): Dr. Ijeomah Arodiogbu (Imo State)

10. National Vice Chairman (South-South): Chief Hon. Victor Ton Giadom (Rivers State)

11. National Vice Chairman (South-West): Dr Isaac Kekemeke (Ondo state)

12. National Legal Adviser: Ahmed El-Marzuk (Katsina State)

13. National Treasurer: Uguru Mathew Ofoke (Ebonyi State)

14. National Financial Secretary: Bashir Usman Gumel (Jigawa State)

15. National Organizing Secretary: Suleiman M Argungu (Kebbi State)

16. National Youth Leader: Dayo Abdullah Isreal (Lagos State)

17. National Welfare Secretary: F.N. Nwosu (Abia)

18: National Publicity Secretary: Felix Morka (Delta)

19. National Auditor: Senator Abubakar Malkafi (Bauchi)

20. National Women’s leader: Dr. Betta Edu (Cross River)

21: Special Persons With Disability(PWD) Leader: Tolu Bankole (ogun)

22.Deputy National Legal Adviser: Ibrahim Salawu (kwara)

23: Deputy National Treasurer: Omorede Osifo (Edo)

24: Deputy Financial Secretary : Hamma-Adama Ali Kumo (Gombe)

25:Deputy National Organising Secretary: Nze Chidi Duru (Anambra)

26: Deputy National Publicity Secretary: Yakubu Murtala Ajaka (Kogi)

27. Deputy National Welfare Secretary: Dr Christopher Akpan( Akwa Ibom)

28: Deputy National Auditor: Olufemi Egbedeyi (Oyo)

29: Deputy National Women’s Leader: Zainab Abubakar Ibrahim (Taraba)

30. Deputy National Youth leader: Jamaludden Kabir (Zamfara)

31. National Ex-officio (North-Central): Oluwatoyin Opawuye (Kwara)

32. National Ex-officio (North-East): Sirajo Dabuwa (Bauchi)

33: National Ex-officio (North-West): Aliyu Ahmed Yako (Kano)

34: National Ex-officio (South-East): Agunwa Anekwe( Anambra)

35. National Ex-officio (South-South): Diriwari Akedewei (Bayelsa)

36. National Ex-officio ( South-West): Mrs Bunmi Oriniowo (Ekiti)

