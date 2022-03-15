Convention: APC Pegs Chairmanship Forms At ₦20m, Deputy At ₦10m

Ahead of its March 26 National Convention, aspirants vying for the office of national chairman of the All Progressives Congress will pay N20m to obtain forms.

This is as the forms for deputy national chairman will sell for N10m while zonal chairmen and other officers will pay N5m to obtain nomination forms.

The APC revealed this in a circular made available on Tuesday after its 25th regular meeting which was held on March 14, 2022.

Female aspirants and people with disabilities will pay 50 per cent of all the aforementioned rates.



https://punchng.com/just-in-convention-apc-pegs-chairmanship-forms-at-n20m-deputy-at-n10m/

