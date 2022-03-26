Convention: Billboards, Banners Of GYB, Tinubu, Amaechi, Osinbajo Flood Abuja

Banners, posters and billboards of key political figures believed to have an interest in picking the presidential ticket of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) are placed in strategic places in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja on Saturday.

Daily Trust reports that the personalities whose pictures were displayed conspicuously in the banners, posters and billboards included the APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a former governor of Rivers State and incumbent Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

One of the banners showing the minister along Umaru Musa Yar’adua Expressway read: “Amaechi: Our Hope 2023”.

The billboards of Tinubu, Osinbajo, and Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State can be seen along the Airport Expressway together with the APC national chairmanship aspirants, including Abdulaziz Yari and Senator Sani Musa (Niger East).

The billboards of former governors of Nasarawa State, Senator Abdullahi Adamu and Senator Tanko Al-Makura, as well as those of the Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Senator George Akume; a former deputy national chairman of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), Saliu Mustapha, were placed in other strategic locations in the territory.

Source: https://thetrumpetng.com/convention-posters-billboards-banners-of-yahaya-bello-tinubu-amaechi-osinbajo-flood-abuja/

