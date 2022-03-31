Corps Member Dies In Kaduna (Photos)

A Member of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, identified as Nelson Anaku, has died in Kaduna State.

Nelson died at 44 Army Reference Hospital on Wednesday morning, March 30, after undergoing surgery for undisclosed ailment.

A Statement posted on Kaduna NYSC Facebook page, described late Nelson as a patriotic, selfless and active corps member. It read;

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the demise of corps member Nelson Anaku with state code number KD/22A/2614.

“Nelson passed on while serving his fatherland. He died at 44 Army Reference Hospital while recuperating after a surgery.

“Mr Nelson was a patriotic, selfless and active corps member who exhibited the spirit of teamwork.

“The NYSC management, staff and corps members mourn Mr Nelson and condole with his family.May his gentle soul Rest In Peace. Amen.”

