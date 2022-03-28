‘Corrupt, Murderous Thug’ – Sowore Reacts To Wike’s Declaration For 2023 Presidency

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

The criminally-minded, corrupt, thug and murderous Nyesom Wike too has declared to become Nigeria’s President, we really can’t continue like this! #SoworeForPresident #RevolutionNow #NotoPDP&APC

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=10162318711842837&id=803267836

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
%d bloggers like this: