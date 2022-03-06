Could Russia’s Invasion Of Ukraine Be A Fulfilment Of Biblical Prophecy?

The world hasn’t recovered but is still grappling with the devastating effects of covid-19 pandemic, as the vaccines have so far flattered to deceive, having not provided the desired results to curtail or stop the deadly virus.

Alongside this unusual pandemic which brought the world to her bare knees, there have been many other strange and unusual occurrences, including unprecedented natural disasters, taking place in different parts of the world.

Now we have a full-blown war in our hands in Ukraine that appears to be edging towards the 3rd world war which has been much spoken about, so could this be a fulfilment of biblical prophecy?

Jesus said:

Matthew 24:6-7 (KJV)

And ye shall hear of wars and rumours of wars: see that ye be not troubled: for all these things must come to pass, but the end is not yet.

For nation shall rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom: and there shall be famines, and pestilences, and earthquakes, in divers places.

I believe it is, because the signs have it that these are surely the last days. It’s for this very reason we’ve been preaching and rigorously warning people to repent, because the end is at the door and the day of Jesus’ second coming is very near.

I hope that all these warnings would not be in vain, and you still find yourself get left behind, because then you’d only have yourself to blame.

God bless.

