Couple Take Pre-Wedding Photoshoot On BRT Bus, Said Their Love Started There (Photos)

A couple who met on a Lagos state BRT bus used the same vehicle for their pre-wedding photoshoot, IGBERETV reports.

@lollypeezle shared the photos on his Twitter handle with the caption;

“We took our pre-wedding shoot to where it all started some years ago. Inside BRT. Love on the move ❤❤”



https://twitter.com/lollypeezle/status/1506693300513918982?t=SRl1ekrEsNGULWXVMOJr7Q&s=19

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...