A Federal High Court in Abuja has sacked Governor Dave Umahi and his deputy, Eric Igwe over defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Justice Inyang Ekwo in a judgement on Tuesday held that their defection was unconstitutional.

Details later..

https://dailytrust.com/breaking-court-sacks-ebonyi-governor-over-defection-to-apc

