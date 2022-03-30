Court To Adedoyin, Others: You Have To Answer For Timothy Adegoke’s Murder

Justice Adepele Ojo of Osun State High Court has ruled that Dr. Rahman Adedoyin, owner of Hilton Honors Hotels, Ile-Ife, has a case to answer in the ongoing trial over the death of Timothy Adegoke, OAU’s postgraduate student.

The court also held that all the six workers of the hotel, along with Adedoyin should enter their defence as prima facie case as had been established against them by the prosecution.

According to the Chief Judge, from the evidence before the court, particularly as the prosecution has established that the deceased lodged in the hotel owned by the defendant and he was lodged in by the 7th defendant, it became inherent for the defendants to enter their defence.

A Master’s degree student of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) Ile-Ife, Timothy Adegoke, had lodged in the defendant’s hotel, but was later declared missing.

However, the Investigative Police Officer (IPO), Inspector Afeez Olaniyan, had narrated to the court how his team unravelled the place where the deceased was dumped.

He also disclosed that the body was conveyed in the Hilux SUV of Raheem Adedoyin, the son of Dr. Rahman Adedoyin, owner of the Hilton Hotel where the deceased lodged on November 5, 2021.



https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/03/adegoke-murder-you-have-case-to-answer-court-tells-adedoyin-employees/?utm_source=&utm_medium=twitter

