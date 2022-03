An FCT High Court has issued an order vacating the restraining injunction against the March 26 convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Justice Bello Kawu on Friday held that a member of a political party cannot sue the party.

He said the the order of November 18, 2021, has been overtaken by a recent Supreme Court judgement on a similar matter.

The court fixed March 30 for the substantive suit.

https://dailytrust.com/breaking-court-vacates-order-restraining-apc-convention

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...