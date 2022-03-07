Court Workers Threaten Indefinite Strike Over Lack Of Independent Judiciary

Court workers under the aegis of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria have threatened to embark on indefinite industrial action following the failure of some states to pass the law granting financial autonomy to the judiciary.

They said only eight out of the 36 states have passed the law.

“If they refuse to do the needful, the plan is to go on strike when they need us the most and that is before the elections,” JUSUN’s Treasurer, Jimoh Musa, disclosed this in an interview with The PUNCH on Sunday.

The PUNCH reports that JUSUN had in April 2021 embarked on a nationwide strike that lasted over two months in its push for the implementation of financial autonomy for the judiciary in the 36 states.

The union’s National Executive Committee on June 9, 2021, suspended the strike, citing the intervention of the National Judicial Council and other stakeholders.

The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), had last year signed Executive Order 10 for the enforcement of the constitutional provision of financial autonomy for judiciary at the state level.

But the 36 state governors kicked against the Executive Order.

However, in May, the governors and JUSUN signed a Memorandum of Action for the full implementation of financial autonomy.

The PUNCH learnt that about nine months after the strike was suspended, many governors have yet to grant full financial autonomy to the judiciary in their states.



https://punchng.com/court-workers-threaten-fresh-strike-over-judiciary-autonomy/?utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Twitter#Echobox=1646634804

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...