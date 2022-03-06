COVID-19: Saudi Arabia Lifts Travel Ban On Nigeria, 16 Others

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia yesterday announced the lift of suspension of direct flights from 17 countries including Nigeria.

Other affected countries are South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique, Malawi, Mauritius, Zambia, Madagascar, Angola, Seychelles, United Republic of Comoros, Ethiopia and Afghanistan.

Also, the Saudi Government scrapped major COVID-19 restrictions except wearing of masks in the two holy Mosques in Makka and Medina as well as other places of worship in the kingdom.

The directive, issued by Saudi Arabia Ministry of Interior, and confirmed by Saudi embassy in Nigeria, became effective from March 5, 2022.

According to the new policy, citizens visiting the Kingdom will no longer required to undergo mandatory COVID-19 quarantine or present PCR test result upon arrival in the holy land.

However, the new directive compel all new travelers to Saudi Arabia to secure an insurance that covers the costs of treatment from coronavirus infection.

Also, the Kingdom expressed commitment to complete the implementation of its national plan on immunisation, which would enable, among other principles, administration of booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine and applying procedures to verify health status of pilgrims at the point of entry any facilities, including events centres, airports, and public transportation.

The ministry declared that the new measures will be subjected to continuous evaluation by the health authoritries and in line with the country’s epidemiological situation.

https://guardian.ng/news/saudi-arabia-lifts-travel-ban-on-nigeria-16-others/?utm_term=Autofeed&echobox=twitter_post&utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Twitter#Echobox=1646550648

