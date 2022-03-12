CP Abiodun Alabi Visits NSCDC Lagos Commandant (Photos)

CP ABIODUN ALABI VISITS NSCDC LAGOS COMMANDANT, WANTS EXISTING SYNERGY KEPT GOING; AS EWEKA DOUGLAS ASSERTS POLICE NO. 1 ROLE IN INTERNAL SECURITY

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Sylvester Abiodun Alabi fdc, psc, mnim yesterday paid his first official visit to the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Lagos Command. The meeting was to strengthen ties between the two security agencies for the common purpose to nip criminality in the bud. The CP who was accompanied by his management team viz. DCP Ahmed Kontagora (DCP Operations), DCP Bassey Ewah (DCP Finance and Administration), CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu (Police Public Relations Officer) among others, was warmly received by the Head of NSCDC Lagos, Commandant Eweka Douglas Okoro.

In his address, CP Abiodun Alabi said: ‘My aim here is to fulfill all righteousness because I have met virtually everybody here but it is to make it official and strengthen our relationship.’

‘Our works are interwoven, we are not in competition with anybody rather we have to collaborate for the common purpose which is to fight the criminals. We are ready to ensure protection of lives and properties’, National Association of Online Security News Publishers, NAOSNP reports.

Reiterating the need for synergy, CP Alabi continued: ‘We need synergy as NSCDC and Police. I want to appeal to you that the synergy must be kept going and even become better during my tenure in the area of intelligence and information sharing so that we can do our jobs seamlessly.’

‘We also need a forum whereby our relationship will cascade down to our people. We can have workshops and seminars at the tactical and operational level so that our men can know and see themselves so that whenever they see each other, they will embrace themselves as members of the same family’, he concluded.

In his response, the Commandant of NSCDC Lagos Command, Commandant Eweka Douglas Okoro consoled Nigeria Police on the demise of a top ranked officer and DIG In-Charge of Force Criminal Investigation Department, DIG Joseph Egbunike. ‘Thank you for visiting us today. Let me use this opportunity to commiserate with the entire Nigeria Police over the loss of DIG Joseph Egbunike.’

Asserting the no. 1 role of Police in internal security, the illustrious son of the Eweka dynasty of ancient Benin kingdom shared: ‘If a child has clothes like an elder, he cannot have rags like the elder. The Nigeria Police has demonstrated that they have been in the business for long, we are just coming up. We are not competing, we are working together to rid this country of criminals.’

‘It’s a very glorious day for me and the entire team. We are really happy that the amiable CP Alabi came on a visit and he has shown solidarity to work with us. It shows operational synergy and I can tell you that it will continue for both of us. It means criminals should know that it will not be business as usual.’

On the need for the relationship to be replicated down the rank and file, the Civil Defence boss added: ‘I know that at this top level we don’t usually have issues but we will keep strategizing so that our men can continue to work together. We, as your junior brothers will work assiduously to cooperate with you. God will increase your wisdom to move Lagos state to heights’.

