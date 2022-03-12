Cult War: SS3 Student Stabs Colleague To Death In Akwa Ibom

Police operatives have taken over Aka Community Secondary School, Aka Offot, Uyo Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

The police took over the school on Friday.

According to Tribune, the school was shut down after a Senior Secondary School 3 student stabbed his colleague in SSS 2 to death during a fight.

“Following the directive from the Commissioner for Education, Mrs Idongesit Etiebet, the principal announced the indefinite closure of the school to forestall further breakdown of law and order,” the newspaper quoted a teacher as saying.

“Policemen are only here to enforce that directive and to investigate the incident.”

He added that the assailant, one Samuel Effiong Aduk (18), popularly called ‘Benzema’, who stabbed the deceased, James Effiong Archibong, (18), to death, “had left the school to continue his SS3, in another school because of a series of frictions he used to have with other students”.

“Since then, he (Aduk) has been coming to this Aka Community School, until yesterday (Thursday) when he came and a bitter quarrel broke out between himself and James, whereby he brought out a kitchen knife and sliced his throat and James died instantly before being rushed to the hospital.”

However, the killing of James came barely one year after an SS2 student was stabbed to death in a similar fashion by his colleagues at West Itam Secondary school, on the outskirts of Uyo, the state capital.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Odiko Macdon, said police operatives had been deployed on the orders of the Commissioner of Police, Amiengheme Andrew.

“We are aware of the incident of a fight by students of Aka Community Secondary School, where one Samuel Effiong Archibong of SS3 stabbed his colleague, one James Elijah Aduk, of SS2, in the neck and he died. Both of them are 18 years old.

“The CP, Amiengheme Andrew has zero-tolerance for crimes and criminalities and has ordered a discreet investigation into the said incident,” he said.



https://saharareporters.com/2022/03/11/cult-war-secondary-school-student-stabs-colleague-death-akwa-ibom

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...