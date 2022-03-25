#GUTCHY2022

He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains favor from the LORD. Prov. 18:22.

My Nairaland family, celebrate with us as we make our union official on 9/4/2022.

PS: My wife to be is also a Nairalander.

