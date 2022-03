When my daughter got back home from Ukraine.

I am grateful to God and FGN, through all the agencies of government used for this reunion. None of you will mourn or sorrow over any of your children in Jesus name. Thank you I am grateful.



https://twitter.com/Amstel20111/status/1505194720863084545

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...