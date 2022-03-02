Dancer, Korra Obidi Gives Birth At Home Through Water Birth On Facebook Live (Pics)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qcx_yaB8WNw

Instagram Twerker and musician Korra delivered her baby at home through water birth on Facebook live

https://www.facebook.com/korraobidi1/videos/327778482649329/?app=fbl

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
%d bloggers like this: