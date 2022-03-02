Dangote, Dantata, Abdussamad, Others Get New Appointments In Kano State

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State on Wednesday appointed Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, his uncle, Aminu Dantata, and Abdulsamad Rabi’u as members of the state Zakkat and Hubsi Commission.

Zakkat refers to the obligation that a Muslim has to donate a certain proportion of wealth each year to charitable causes.

This was contained a statement by the Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, NAN reports.

Other members are Dr AbdulMutallab Ahmed as commissioner I, Dr Lawi Sheikh Atiq, commissioner II of the Commission.

The development is a sequel to the approval of the Kano State Executive Council that reconstituted the Board of Kano Zakkat and Hubsi Commission with Dr Ibrahim Mu’azzam Maibushira as Executive Chairman.

Other members include representatives of the five Emirate Councils in the state, representatives of the Ministry of Information, Ministry of Religious Affairs, as well as Kurmi, Rimi, Kwari and Singer markets, respectively.

The commissioner also announced that the council has approved the establishment of the Committee for Screening of International Islamic Organizations.

Prof. Sani Zaharaddeen, the Chief Imam of Kano, would serve as Chairman, Dr Muhammad Adamu, Commissioner for Religious Affairs, / Co-Chairman and Auwalu Yakasai as Secretary.



