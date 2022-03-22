Davido Acquires 4 Television Sets For ₦68 Million (Photo)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4rXEYwqAx60

Music executive and singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido has splurged N68 million on four designer television sets.

The 30BG boss, who moved to his Banana Island mansion in January 2022, furnished his house with the television sets from Bang and Olufsen.

According to Davido’s personal logistics manager, each set costs N17 million, for total spending of N68 million on four TV sets.

Sharing the video of the TV on his Insta-stories, Israel DMW wrote, “17 million per TV x 4 Oga.” You get the mind. “

