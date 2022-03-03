Davido Calls Barca Star, Depay On Live Video, Invites Him To His 02 Show (Pix)

Nigerian musician, Davido has put a call through to Barcelona superstar, Memphis Depay.

The star singer who is reshaping the image of Nigeria globally called Depay on Facetime to inform him of his 02 Arena concert coming up this Saturday.

The duo are brand ambassadors of sportswear brand Puma.

The ‘Aye’ singer also informed the Dutch star that he was shopping ahead of the concert and would like him to attend his show. He added that he will be visiting him in Spain.

Davido is heard saying: “I will come to Spain and we have to link up because Aubameyang is also my brother and it will be nice to see you guys over there as I am currently in London.”

Watch video below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7dNmhzdNTaE

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...