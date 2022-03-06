Davido, Chioma & Ifeanyi Have A Nice Time Together At His London O2 Show (Video)

Family Time: Davido, Chioma And Ifeanyi Have A Nice Time Together At His London O2 Arena Show (Photos, Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hw41mhjaQ5A

Nigerian star singer, Davido had a nice time with his baby mama and former lover, Chioma Rowlands, along with their son, Ifeanyi who attended Davido’s O2 Arena show in London, on Saturday 5th March, 2022, IGBERETV reports.

Davido can be seen playing with Ifeanyi during a break at the show.

Few days ago, Davido sent a private jet that brought Chioma and Ifeanyi to London, to attend the show.



https://igberetvnews.com/1415994/family-time-davido-chioma-ifeanyi-nice-time-together-london-o2-arena-show-photos-video/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...