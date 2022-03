Nigerian musician, Davido has been spotted enjoying his latest ride, a Lamborghini worth several millions of naira.

Recall that the superstar musician took delivery of the car over the weekend.

In the new video, he could be seen cruising in the car in Lagos.

The car is worth millions of naira and is just one of the many cars in his garage.

https://www.instagram.com/stories/isrealdmw/2799168286253303123/

Watch video below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=62_IvJ3jh1k

