Davido Fined ₦190m In UK Hours After His London Show

Nigerian star singer, David Adeleke popularly known as Davido, has allegedly been fined a sum of one hundred and ninety million Naira a few hours after his concert at the O2 Arena in London, IGBERETV reports.

In a post shared on Twitter, Marvin Abbey alleged that Davido was supposed to finish his concert at the O2 Arena at 11 pm on 5th March, 2022.

According to the Twitter user, the O2 Arena have a strict 11 pm curfew, and for every minute a person goes past 11 pm, they are obligated to pay a fine of ten thousand pounds.

Marvin Abbey alleged that Davido said he didn’t care about the rules and finished his concert at 11:34 pm and was fined three hundred and forty thousand pounds, equivalent to one hundred and ninety million Naira.

Marvin wrote,

“Davido was supposed to finish his concert at the O2 at 11 pm. The O2 have a strict 11 pm curfew. For every minute you go past 11 pm you have to pay £10,000. Davido said he didn’t care. He finished the concert at 23:34. That’s £340.000 fine. Mental!”



https://twitter.com/marvinabbey/status/1500267117886726147?t=3fwDib9aFohhQMETB8Jeew&s=19

