Davido Sends Private Jet To Pick Up Chioma And Son, Ifeanyi (Photo)

Davido Sends Private Jet To Pick Up Chioma And Son Ifeanyi For His London Show

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zpvZDcy5F08

Davido sends private jet to pick up Chioma and son Ifeanyi and bring them to his London show, IgbereTV reports.

In anticipation of his next album release ‘We Rise By Lifting Others’, Nigerian star singer, David Adedeji Adeleke (Davido), is set to headline a concert at the prestigious London 02 Arena on Saturday, March 5, 2022. He will also headline Amabeats Presents: Champion Sound at Manchester’s O2 Victoria Warehouse on Saturday 12th March, 2022.



https://www.instagram.com/p/Caoo1aktGIm/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

