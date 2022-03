https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=deKo1kwkwh0

Davido has revealed that his mother bought comedian Mr Macaroni his first phone.

The singer made this known during an interview.

He said Mr Macaroni was the one who told him this and promised to always be there for him because of his mother’s kindness.

Mr Macaroni, whose real name is Debo Adedayo, also previously disclosed that Davido’s father bought him his first laptop.

Watch Davido speak in the interview above.

