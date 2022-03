David de Gea has now made more saves (104) than any other player in the Premier League this season; José Sá is the only goalkeeper that has ‘prevented’ more goals…

Only Leeds (166), Norwich (156) and Brentford (145) have faced more shots on target than Man Utd (140).

Source: https://m.allfootballapp.com/news/Headline/104-De-Gea-has-now-made-more-saves-than-any-other-player-in-EPL/2786060

