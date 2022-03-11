Dead Body Of Missing Young Lady Found Behind Her Mother’s Shop In Osun (Photos)

A young girl identified simply as Shakirat was killed and her dumped by unknown people in Osun state.

Salemgists gathered that the young woman who went missing since Wednesday March 9 was found lifeless in an uncompleted building.

According to reports, her lifeless body was later found around Oke-oore in Iwo Local Government Area of the state.

A source said:

“She was last seen Wednesday afternoon and her family members became worried when she did not return in the evening,” the source said.

“Her corpse was found behind her mother’s shop very early on Thursday. Some police operatives later came and took the body away. We later learnt that they took her to morgue in Iwo General Hospital.”

The sad development is confirmed in a statement released by the spokesperson of the Osun police State Police Command, Yemisi Opalola.

He assured that police had commenced investigation into the incident.



https://www.instagram.com/p/Ca9HFp0An4e/?utm_medium=copy_link

