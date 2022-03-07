Death And Destructions On Ukraine’s Bombarded Streets (Pictures)

Russian forces have stepped up their shelling of Ukrainian cities in the centre, north and south of the country.

A woman carried by Ukrainian soldiers crosses an improvised path while fleeing the town of Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv. [Oleksandr Ratushniak/AP Photo]

People hide from Russian artillery shelling in a school basement in the village of Horenka close to Kyiv. [Efrem Lukatsky/AP Photo]

Ukrainian cities continued coming under increasingly heavy bombardment on Sunday as Russia’s nearly two-week invasion of its neighbouring country intensified.

Ukrainian servicemen help an elderly woman in Irpin. [Andriy Dubchak/AP Photo]

Scenes of destruction were reported around the country, with Ukrainian soldiers seen carrying civilians away from Russian attacks. Others who could not be saved from the barrage lay dead in the streets.

A factory and a store burn after having been bombarded in Irpin. [Emilio Morenatti/AP Photo]

A man opens his arms as he stands near a house destroyed in the Russian artillery shelling, in the village of Horenka close to the capital, Kyiv. [Efrem Lukatsky/AP Photo]

A Ukrainian presidential adviser said that as the sun went down the largest wave of missile attacks began, with heavy shelling on the outskirts of Kyiv but also hitting Chernihiv, Mykolaiv and Kharkiv.

A soldier holds a helmet as a wedding crown during the wedding ceremony for members of the Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces Lesia Ivashchenko and Valerii Fylymonov, at a checkpoint in Kyiv. [Efrem Lukatsky/AP Photo]

Amid the deaths, the fires and the crowds of desperate people fleeing the fighting, there were glimmers of hope, like the wedding of two members of the Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces, with flowers, fatigues and a helmet for a wedding crown.

A Ukrainian woman dressed in military attire prays inside the Saints Peter and Paul Garrison Church in Lviv. [Bernat Armangue/AP Photo]

Others, meanwhile, attended church services.

Diplomatic efforts to end the war continued with meetings and calls among leaders in Europe and beyond on Sunday.

Refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine form a line as they approach the border with Poland in Shehyni, Ukraine. [Daniel Cole/AP Photo]

So far some 1.5 million Ukrainians have been driven from their country by the violence.

Source: Aljazeera News

