Dele Momodu Celebrates Davido’s Father, Adedeji Adeleke On His 65th Birthday (Pics)

Dele Momodu Celebrates Davido’s Father, Adedeji Adeleke On His 65th Birthday (Photos)

Nigerian politician and Ovation Magazine publisher, Dele Momodu has taken to his Instagram handle to Davido’s father, Adedeji Adeleke, who turns 65 years today, IGBERETV reports.

An Issue of Ovation magazine was published to celebrate Adedeji Adeleke’s 65th birthday.

Dele Momodu wrote;

“Adedeji Adeleke, The Man, The Legend…

On Wednesday March 6th, 1957, the family of Pa Ayoola Raji Adeleke, late renowned Labour leader and activist; Balogun of Ede land and Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and Mama Esther Nnenna Adeleke, welcomed the birth of their son Adedeji Tajudeen, called Deji for short and later popularly and fondly called Chairman by his family, friends and associates.

Deji spent his early childhood in Enugu before moving to Lagos for his primary school education at Ansar-Ud-Deen Primary School, Surulere Lagos, before proceeding to Adventist Grammar School Ede where he obtained his West African School Certificate in 1975. He thereafter proceeded to Western Kentucky University in USA where he obtained a Bachelor’s degree in Finance in 1979, followed by an MBA in 1981 and thereafter a Ph.D. in International Business from Pacific Columbia University, California. Armed with these qualifications, he returned to Nigeria to serve his fatherland in the National Youth Service Corps program. Soon after, he started his entrepreneurial career with the establishment of Pacific Drilling Company Limited which soon metamorphosed into Pacific Holdings Limited comprising a group of companies one of which is Pacific Energy Limited. He was also the founder and Chairman Board of Directors of Pacific Merchant Bank Ltd which later became one of the legacy banks of the present Unity Bank Plc. He later studied for and obtained a second Ph.D from the University of Phoenix, Arizona USA.

Dr. Deji Adeleke, being the quintessential philanthropist that he is, established Springtime Development Foundation (SDF), a non-profit NGO as a vehicle for the distribution of scholarships and medical assistance at all levels of education and medical care… The same SDF is the proprietor of Adeleke University Ede, of which Dr. Adeleke is Pro-Chancellor.

Dr. Adedeji Adeleke sits on the board of various blue chip companies.

His siblings include late Senator Isiaka Adetunji Adeleke, the first civilian governor of Osun State, Mrs Modupe Adeleke-Sanni and Senator Ademola Adeleke…

Deji is blessed with children and many grandchildren, including @Davido …”



