Deletion Of Section 84(12): House Of Reps To Appeal Judgement

https://www.nairaland.com/7035755/federal-high-court-allows-sitting#111143393

The Federal High Court sitting in Umuahia had on Friday ordered the Attorney General of the Federation to delete Section 84(12) of the Electoral Act 2022.

84(12): “No political appointee at any level shall be voting delegate or be voted for at the Convention or Congress of any political party for the purpose of the nomination of candidates for any election”.

The House of Representatives has decided to appeal the judgement of the Federal High Court sitting in Umuahia, asking the Attorney General of the Federation to delete section 84(12) from the electoral act amendment bill recently signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Members of the House expressed disappointment and displeasure with the judgement, which they said was aimed at ursurping the powers of lawmaking conferred on them by the 1999 Constitution as amended.

They also resolved to petition the National Judicial Council(NJC) about the conduct of the judge who gave judgement against the the National Assembly even when they were not necessary parties to the suit.

They also asked the Attorney General of the Federation not to tamper with the law as made by the National Assembly pending the determination of all appeal related to it.

Speaker Femi Gbajabiamiala said the Executive or an appointee of the Executive cannot by the provision of the Constitution delete even a punctuation mark on any law as that would amount to usurping the powers expressly conferred on the National Assembly.

He said it was curious the judgement was given when the Plaintiff did not show any injury that he will suffer if the section is not deleted, adding that the plaintiff is neither a political appointee nor a public servant.



https://thenationonlineng.net/breaking-reps-to-appeal-judgement-on-section-8412-petition-njc/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...