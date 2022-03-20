Chief James Onanefe Ibori, former governor of Delta State on Saturday has sounded a note of warning to those plotting to undermine his influence in Delta politics, saying those who want to disgrace him, will be shamed by God.

The former governor, while declaring his support for the national chairman of the pressure group, Delta Central 23, Chief Ighoyota Amori at his country home in Mosogar, Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta State also called on the people of the senatorial district to support Senator Amori.

Ibori, who is believed to have produced his two successors, while endorsing Sen. Ighoyota Amori as his preferred candidate in PDP, noted that as a stakeholder in PDP and Urhobo nation, he should have a say on who becomes what in his senatorial district.

He warned that those planning to undermine him, in an attempt to disgrace him at the poll will be disgraced by God.

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/03/delta-2023-they-want-to-disgrace-me-but-god-will-disgrace-all-of-them-ibori/

