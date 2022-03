Goals from Tammy Abraham (1′, 22′) and Captain Lorenzo Pellegrini (40′) gave AS Roma 3 big points and 3 big goals at the Derby Della Capitale.

At first half, see how AS Roma celebrated it on Twitter.

Di fess half sweet like Naija jollof…

Tammy Abraham (2) and Lorenzo Pellegrini tear net for us as we dey lead 3-kondo enta break!

#ASRoma #RomaLazio

https://twitter.com/ASRomaPidgin/status/1505603481742282763?t=4Jm3z7FCLgYOWiZQjlePDA&s=19

