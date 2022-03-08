Did Anyone Receive This Message From Union Bank

I got a message from one number, saying that they are recruiting for Union Bank. Did an aptitude test and was sent a location in Benin for final interview. Has anyone gotten such message or any information if Union Bank is recruiting?

Please help me push it to front page, cause I don’t want to fall victim of interview misfortunes. Thanks

please find the link. https://tagroup.com. and https://agroup.com/. The above is link for our online aptitude test. do it and screenshot your test score to me on whatsapp. Final interview in two time. We are recruiting for Union Bank. Thank you.

