DIG Egbunike Slumps, Dies In Office

A Deputy Inspector-General and the head of the Nigeria Police Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID), Joseph Egbunike is dead, SaharaReporters can authoritatively report.

Egbunike collapsed inside his office in Abuja in the late hours of Tuesday, 8th of March.

Until his death, Egbunike was in charge of the highest investigating arm of the Nigeria Police.

Its functions include investigation and prosecution of serious and complex criminal cases within and outside the country. The department also coordinates crime investigations/prosecution throughout the force.

Egbunike had, in late 2021, investigated suspended police chief, Abba Kyari, but did not indict him despite indictments by the United States’ Federal Bureau of Investigation.

In July, Egbunike also faced contempt following the alleged disobedience of the order of the Federal High Court, Enugu Judicial Division.

Egbunike graduated from the University of Nsukka with BSc in Accounting. He also had a Bachelor of Law, a master’s in International Relations and a PhD in Criminology.



