Dignitaries Praise Bianca Ojukwu For Slapping Former Anambra First Lady (Video)

Dignitaries hail Bianca Ojukwu for slapping former Anambra First Lady, Ebelechukwu Obiano popularly known as Osodieme at the swearing-in ceremony of Charles Soludo as Governor of Anambra state

Watch The Video Below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bIPjExxncZw

The dignitaries were heard mentioning “Osodieme” repeatedly during their conversation with Bianca, and they also told her “well done, you did it well”.

One of the dignitaries also said “owu Nwa anyi na alu gi” (our son, referring to former Biafran warlord, Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, is the one marrying you).

They also said Ebelechukwu was acting like she’s “drunk” at the event.

Source: LindaIkejiBlog’s Instagram Page

