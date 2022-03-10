Discover What Makes Seychelles Island An Amazing Place To Visit (Pics, Video)

An amazing island providing its visitors with unmatched tranquillity and sun-soaked days in Seychelles. Located off the eastern coast of Africa Seychelles consists of a series of small islands located in the Indian ocean. With white sandy beaches, bright blue waters, and palm tree groves the islands do not disappoint when it comes to providing picturesque views for a perfect escape. With nearly half of its landmass set aside for national parks and reserves, Seychelles offers an abundance of undiscovered island treasures.

