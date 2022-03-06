Dissolving My Marriage & Moving Abroad, My Toughest Decision – BBNaija’s Ka3na (Pics)

BBNaija’s Ka3na: Dissolving My Marriage And Moving Abroad Has Been The Toughest Decision This Year

Big Brother Naija star, Ka3na has revealed that her marriage to her white husband, Mr Jones is officially over, IGBERETV reports.

The reality show star who showed off her new home in the UK in a new Instagram post she shared, disclosed that dissolving her marriage and moving abroad has been the toughest decision this year without the support of my family and friends.

She also stated that pressing the restart button is always the most dreaded action button when considering a divorce.

She wrote;

“It’s Been 17Days Since We Got The Keys To Our New Home @lila_bossbaby

Dissolving my marriage and moving abroad so far has been the toughest decision this year without the support of my family and friends. As some women here may have experienced..Pressing the RESTART button is always the most dreaded action button when considering a divorce. But I take a stand with —Nathan W. Morris; “Life Is A Master Piece. Edit It Frequently And RUTHLESSLY”

