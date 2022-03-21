Disturbing Photos Of ESN Members Killed In Imo State

See earlier thread that is on frontpage of the ESN/Unknown gunmen

https://www.nairaland.com/7038425/imo-police-kill-4-suspected

The IPOB/ESN Boys went for another attack on OMUMA Police Station at about 3am today, and they were heavily repelled by the Combine Team of SPECIAL FORCES Personnel, DSS and The mobile Police who are stationed in the Governor’s House in OMUMA, 6 of the IPOB Members were killed and many were arrested. There was no Casualty on the part of the Police Officers and police station wasn’t touched.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...