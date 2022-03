Ahbg… I finished from uniabuja gwagwaglada..

I want to serve in gwags.. Close to my house

I have a few questions please

1. If i want to influence my service to a Government secondary school.. In gwags..Do i go to the school to request a REQUEST LETTER FOR CAMPING or i visit the SECRETARIAT?

2. Do government secondary school pay corpers stipends aside the normal allowance?

